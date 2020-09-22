Lake County man stabs house guest with kitchen knife, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Lake County man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed another man in an argument over comments about his girlfriend.

Sheriff’s deputies say the scene unfolded Sunday at a home along the 2700 block of Grand Island Shores Road in Eustis.

Law enforcement arrived at the home around 5:30 a.m. after learning two men were en route to the hospital with injuries, stemming from an incident that happened at the home.

[TRENDING: Does coronavirus spread easily among children? | Gunman shoots 2 teens at skating rink | Michael Jordan forms NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace]

Deputies learned the home belonged to Casey Hays who met the deputies outside with his girlfriend and another friend, according to an arrest report.

Investigators surveyed the home noticing several spots with blood including the driveway and front porch. Inside the home, a deputy said he found a small black tactical-style knife on the dining room table, a large kitchen knife in the washing machine and a handgun on the couch -- but none of the items appeared to have any blood, according to the report.

When interviewing Hays' girlfriend, she told deputies she had arrived at the home around 3:30 a.m. where there were two men who she said were brothers, Pierre and Joseph Teyssier. At one point, everyone was outside while she was using the restroom when she told deputies she heard arguing, according to the report. When she walked out, she saw the Teyssier brothers beating Hays as he was curled up in a ball by a bush near the front door.

Court documents reveal she helped Hays inside the house as his friend tended to his injuries.

Hays' friend told deputies he was the one who invited the two men over to the home. At one point, the brothers confronted Hays over how he was speaking to his girlfriend. Moments after, Hays' flashed his gun and got aggressive with his guests as Joseph tried to de-escalate the situation, deputies say.

As the brothers started to leave, Hays approached their truck saying profanities prompting a physical fight between Pierre Teyssier and Hays, the report reads.

Deputies say Joseph Teyssier worked to break up the fight, kicking Hays away from his brother as he pushed him in the opposite direction. That’s when Pierre lifted up his shirt, revealing several lacerations to his abdomen. According to the report, Joseph noted his brother was bleeding heavily as Hays revealed he had some sort of blade in between in his fingers. Deputies say Hays likely used the kitchen knife found on the dining room table to stab Pierre.

Pierre was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center with four stab wounds to his mid-section and one on his hand. Joseph was taken to Advent Health in Tavares with minor injuries.

Hays was arrested Monday on a warrant. He’s facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge and was being held on $10,000 bond. He has since made bail.