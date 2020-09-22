Look up: International Observe the Moon Night is a great reason to sky gaze

ORLANDO, Fla. – The last week of September brings less miserable temperatures to Florida and also the perfect opportunity to look up at Earth’s nearest neighbor, the moon.

Every year, International Observe the Moon Night occurs in September or October, when the Moon is around first quarter. This year the day falls on Saturday, Sept. 26.

According to NASA, the goal of the global moon celebration is to unite people by honoring lunar observation, science, art and exploration. In less than four years, NASA plans to land humans back on the moon under the Artemis program.

Every year, NASA, other international space agencies and astronomy groups around the world team up to host moon-viewing events. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, those viewing events have gone virtual.

Several of these online watch parties are being hosted by Central Florida astronomers, among them are Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College and the AIAA Cape Canaveral chapter.

Planetarium Director Derek Demeter and planetarium specialist Justin Cirillo will host a virtual sky party on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free event will be on Facebook live as they point telescopes toward the moon. RSVP to get a reminder here.

AAIA Cape Canaveral is hosting two virtual events beginning on Friday. These events are open to members and nonmembers alike. They are free but the nonprofit asks you RSVP. Click here to do that.

On Friday, from 7 to 8 p.m., AAIA will host a chat about NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, currently orbiting the moon, with a member of the spacecraft engineering team. On Saturday, the Florida Institute of Technology Aerospace, Physics, and Space Sciences Department will offer a virtual tour of the Moons in our solar system. To register, email dfleming@fit.edu to receive log-in information.

In case Central Florida is stuck with stormy weather or cloudy sky on Sept. 26, there are other non-local options. NASA is also hosting a number of lunar-learning opportunities on the Observe the Moon Night. Check out the full list here.

Find a locally-hosted event and register to host your own at moon.nasa.gov.

Next year, International Observe the Moon Night is Oct. 16.