This Central Florida county leads the way in Census responses

Self-response deadline set for September 30

Clay LePard, Reporter

FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident is shown in Detroit. A top lawmaker says the Trump administration is seeking to delay deadlines for the 2020 census because of the coronavirus outbreak. U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney said Monday, April 13, 2020 that administration officials also were asking that the timetable for releasing apportionment and redistricting data used to draw congressional and legislative districts be pushed back. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the number of U.S. households counted topping 95%, with about a week to go before the September 30th self-response deadline.

The self-response rate for the nation currently sits at 66.2%. Self-response reflects households that complete their 2020 Census questionnaire either online, by phone, or by mail.

Here in Central Florida, one county leads the state when it comes to the self-response rate.

CountyResponse Rate
Seminole County72.3%
Sumter County70.8%
Flagler County70.6%
Brevard County70.6%
Marion County66.1%
Volusia County66.9%
Orange County63.7%
Lake County63.4%
Polk County61.2%
Osceola County56.9%

Below are the full rankings from the U.S. Census Bureau

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, those numbers put Seminole County in a prime position to help Florida receive some of the $675 billion allocated each year.

Response results help shape the future of communities as they determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, university grants that could translate into scholarships and other programs and services for the next 10 years.

Scroll below to see interactive charts that display response rates by state, county and city. Check your mail for information on how to fill out the census today.

Channa Lloyd works as a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau and explains Seminole County’s success.

“The counties that put in the work are seeing the outcomes in the numbers,” she said. “They had people who were already entrenched into that community. A lot of official leaders brought together people who were active in those different sectors. They helped the whole committee negotiate those sectors a little bit better.”

If you still need to fill out your census form, click or tap here.

