This Central Florida county leads the way in Census responses

ORLANDO, Fla. – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the number of U.S. households counted topping 95%, with about a week to go before the September 30th self-response deadline.

The self-response rate for the nation currently sits at 66.2%. Self-response reflects households that complete their 2020 Census questionnaire either online, by phone, or by mail.

Here in Central Florida, one county leads the state when it comes to the self-response rate.

County Response Rate Seminole County 72.3% Sumter County 70.8% Flagler County 70.6% Brevard County 70.6% Marion County 66.1% Volusia County 66.9% Orange County 63.7% Lake County 63.4% Polk County 61.2% Osceola County 56.9%

Below are the full rankings from the U.S. Census Bureau

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, those numbers put Seminole County in a prime position to help Florida receive some of the $675 billion allocated each year.

Response results help shape the future of communities as they determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, university grants that could translate into scholarships and other programs and services for the next 10 years.

Check your mail for information on how to fill out the census today.

Channa Lloyd works as a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau and explains Seminole County’s success.

“The counties that put in the work are seeing the outcomes in the numbers,” she said. “They had people who were already entrenched into that community. A lot of official leaders brought together people who were active in those different sectors. They helped the whole committee negotiate those sectors a little bit better.”

If you still need to fill out your census form, click or tap here.