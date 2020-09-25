‘Heartbreaking:’ Dog hit with buckshot undergoes surgery in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Marion County is seeking donations to help a pup that was hit with buckshot and is suffering from extensive injuries.

The unnamed dog was brought to the humane society on Sept. 12 with injuries. According to the nonprofit, X-rays showed buckshot scattered through the dog’s fur and on his two front legs, causing bone fragments.

“We are overwhelmed with medical bills but couldn’t say no to this heartbreaking case,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The pup underwent emergency surgery after he arrived at the human society to remove the pellets but has a long road to recovery that will include costly treatments, according to the human society. It’s possible he could require reconstructive surgery on both his legs.

“We are asking for your HELP. No amount is too small. The RECOVERY process for this dear fur baby is going to be long, complex, and costly,” the humane society wrote in a Facebook post. “Your donations are critical. If you’re unable to donate, PLEASE help us by sharing our post. 🙏 We can’t wait to show him what unconditional love feels like & see him completely healed."

Donations to the Humane Society of Marion County can be made through Facebook Pay here. You can also become a member of the HSMC to make regular contributions to the shelter. Visit thehsmc.org to learn more about the program.

The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala.