Lake County students can change learning options now

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County students who’d like to switch from online learning to in person or vice versa can make the change now, according to the district.

In a news release Friday, Lake County Public Schools said some parents who chose to keep their children at home amid fears about the coronavirus have now decided that the situation has improved enough to send their children back to the classroom.

Between Sept. 8 and Monday, 1,141 students made the shift to in-person learning, bring the total enrollment number in brick-and-mortar classrooms to 24,260 students.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

During that same time period, Lake Live enrollment dropped by 245 from 10,071 to 9,826. Lake County Virtual School has also seen a decrease of 24 students between Sept. 14 and Monday.

Superintendent Diane Kornegay said other parents and students who’d like to make a change can do so now rather than waiting until the first nine weeks of the semester are over.

“For some parents, this information appears to be making a difference,” she said. “If they want to bring their children back to our schools, we are ready to receive them.”

She added that it’d be better to make the change sooner rather than later.

“Virtual learning works well for some students, but not for all,” Emily Weiskopf, assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and leadership, said in a news release. “If a student is struggling with virtual learning and has not made much progress, the longer he or she waits to transition back to traditional school the wider the gap in learning becomes.”

The district provided these instructions on how to switch learning methods: “Parents simply need to go to their child’s school website and click the ‘Enrollment’ link under the ‘Information’ tab. Skip the information about documentation for now, and go directly to the ‘Enrollment form’ link on the last page. Enroll online and someone from the school will follow up shortly to complete the enrollment process.”

According to the district’s coronavirus dashboard, seven students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 14 and now. The number of students and staff ordered to quarantine in that same time period is 127.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.