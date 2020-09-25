Social Club of Palm Coast to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak closed establishment for 1 month

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Renovations are underway at The Social Club of Palm Coast after dozens of COVID-19 cases shut down the facility last month, according to Club President George April.

“When we found out, the next day we shut down,” he said.

The club took to Facebook on Sept.12, calling it an outbreak and tried notifying everyone who attended the live music event. April said he was one of the many who tested positive.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

“All I had was a headache for one day. I took two Tylenol and it was gone but I tested positive,” said April.

April said the private club followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, wore masks, took temperatures and asked health screening questions to the 60 members who were well under the 50% capacity rule.

The club is now replacing carpet with hardwood floors, sanitizing dishes and furniture and will deep clean the facility once a week.

Paula Tardif is a social club member and volunteer who tested positive for the virus last month. She said that the club promises to continue enforcing all guidelines before anyone walks through the door.

“This place is going to be so clean. We want to make sure other people come and they will be safe. It’s up to all of us that work here, volunteer, whatever, that make sure that these things occur,” Tardif said.

The Flagler County Health Department said it can’t comment on COVID-19 cases association with The Social Club of Palm Coast. However, it released the following statement:

"Because this is an ongoing epidemiological investigation, the Department of Health cannot comment on cases associated with the Palm Coast Social Club. It is important to note, however, social activities at private clubs have recently generated dozens of cases, several hospitalizations and two deaths. It is extremely unfortunate but these infections could have been avoided.

Now more than ever, the Department of Health reminds people to stay home if they feel sick, avoid crowds, wash hands frequently and wear masks indoors when social distancing is not possible or enforced. This is to save lives, reduce unnecessary illness, and put the brakes on viral COVID-19 transmission."

The club will reopen on Monday.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again, but you never know,” said April.

Compared to other Central Florida counties Flagler has experienced fewer virus deaths and cases overall. As of Friday, 23 people in Flagler County have died from the virus and 1,715 people have tested positive since March.