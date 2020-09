The Florida Department of Transportation is closing westbound Interstate 4 from Michigan Street to Orange Blossom Trail, and the westbound I-4 entrance ramp from Kaley Avenue overnight from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is occurring to install an overhead sign.

Drivers on I-4 will be routed off I-4 to Michigan Street (Exit 81) to reenter westbound I-4 from Orange Blossom Trail. Drivers entering I-4 from Kaley Avenue also will be detoured to Orange Blossom Trail.