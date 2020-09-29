Missing Vermont man could be in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Vermont man who abandoned his vehicle and belongings before boarding a flight to Orlando could still be in the area and his family is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Orlando police said Alexander Allen, 20, left his home in Vermont on Sept. 21 and abandoned his vehicle at an airport before flying to Central Florida.

Allen’s family has since discovered that he left notes indicating that he wanted to live as a homeless person in Orlando, records show.

His last transaction was at a fast food restaurant at Orlando International Airport after his flight landed on Sept. 21 and then on Monday, he was spotted near the Salvation Army on Lexington Avenue.

Police said Allen was recently diagnosed with a behavioral health issue that requires medication, which he does not have with him.

Allen is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 127 pounds.

“His family loves him and is very concerned for him. If you have seen him and/or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300,” police said in a news release.