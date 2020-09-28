Body found in water could be missing 18-year-old man, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found floating in the water at Graham Swamp Monday and Flagler County deputies said it could be that of an 18-year-old man who was reported missing days ago.

Giovanne Sylvain was last seen Friday leaving his residence in Palm Coast on a bicycle.

Then around 7:45 a.m. Monday, people fishing in the area of Old Kings Road noticed the body and as of now, deputies believe it could be Sylvain but they’re still waiting for a positive identification to be made.

[TRENDING: Florida moves to phase 3 of coronavirus reopening | New Jurassic World coaster announced | What authority do local leaders have in Phase 3 of coronavirus reopening?]

Foul play is not suspected at this time. Sylvain’s family has been notified and they are cooperating with the investigation, according to a news release.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the community as soon as we can conclusively identify the deceased,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Until that time we ask for the community’s patience while detectives complete the investigation and keep the Sylvain family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with information about the body or information about Sylvain is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at tips@flaglersheriff.com or 386-313-4911.