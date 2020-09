Target sets October date for annual 'Deal Days’ sales event

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Target’s “Deal Days” is back.

The retailer’s sales event is scheduled for Oct. 13-14.

It will be done alongside Amazon’s Prime Day sales.

A spokesperson for Target tells business insider the two-day sale includes digital deals on twice as many items compared to the year before.

“Deal Days” made its debut in July 2019 and has a “no membership required” sale.

Target is also expected to hire 130,000 seasonal employees during the holiday season.