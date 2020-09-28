Amazon Prime Day set for mid-October

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ready for some deals? Amazon Prime Day is set for Oct. 13 and 14, the company announced Monday.

The two-day annual sales event usually happens in mid-July, but was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Day is Amazon’s version of Christmas in the summer, with sales routinely outpacing Black Friday.

The e-commerce giant has never held it this late and never in the fourth quarter, which also includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon Prime Vice President Jamil Ghani says the company thinks Prime Day will be bigger this year than ever before.

Amazon has thrived during the pandemic as consumers purchase more goods online to limit store visits.

The company reported $88.9 billion in sales during its latest quarter ending June 30, a 40% jump from the same period a year earlier.