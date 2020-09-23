Walmart hiring 20,000 to prepare for online shopping season

Walmart is getting ready to go online with its Black Friday plan by hiring more than 20,000 seasonal workers.

The new workers, however, will not have positions in their stores. Instead, Walmart says they will be a part of its e-commerce fulfillment centers across the country.

The company said it expects to see a spike in online shopping this year.

To go with this new change, Walmart is promising an all-new Black Friday experience.

For instance, the company says it will spread traditional Black Friday deals throughout the season. Usually, the deals only last for a few days.

Walmart typically kicks off Black Friday with in-store deals on Thanksgiving. This year, however, the retailer says all of its locations will be closed on the holiday.