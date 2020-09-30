Salty ‘ponds’ discovered on Mars

Researchers say they have found evidence of salty ponds under the surface of Mars.

They published their results in the journal Nature Astronomy this week.

According to the study, Italian scientists searched the subsurface of the red planet with an instrument on the European space agency’s Mars Express spacecraft.

[TRENDING: Disney announces layoffs| Presidential debate quickly turned into a brawl| 12-year-old causes crash while driving mom’s stolen car]

They say it confirmed lakes that they already knew existed and several other smaller patches of water.

The ponds are different sizes and strips of dry land separate them from the main lake.

The scientists believe this once again raises the possibility there may be life on Mars.