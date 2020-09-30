70ºF

Yuengling Hershey’s chocolate beer is back

Bottles, drafts available in 22 states

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter
Beer and chocolate lovers rejoice.

Yuengling and Hershey’s are once again joining forces to make their chocolate porter but for the first time, fans can enjoy the beer in bottles from their own home.

Two iconic Pennsylvania brands released a draft version of the beer in 2019.

The specially brewed beer blends Yuengling’s dark porter with Hershey’s chocolate, caramel, and malts for a smooth finish.

It is available in bottles and drafts in 22 states while supplies last.

Fans can go to Yuengling.com to find a retailer near them that sells it.

