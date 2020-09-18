Man shoots friend as they were in garage drinking beer, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An argument about a woman led to a man shooting his friend as they were in a garage drinking beer Saturday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Calendula Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. and found Eric Wheetley lying on the floor of the garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He was airlifted to an area hospital for surgery.

The homeowner said he, Wheetley and Alexander Witt were in the garage drinking beer when Wheetley and Witt began arguing because Wheetley confronted Witt about “hitting on” the homeowner’s girlfriend, records show.

The two argued until Witt got on his motorcycle that was parked near the garage and Witt’s girlfriend went to her silver car that was parked in front of the house.

Deputies said Wheetley approached Witt and punched him in the face, causing Witt and the motorcycle to fall.

The homeowner picked up the motorcycle then turned his back as he walked away until he heard four gunshots and turned around to see Wheetley lying on the ground, records show.

The homeowner punched Witt, knocked him to the ground and got on top of him until a witness in the neighborhood pulled him off, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Witt and his girlfriend left and that’s when the homeowner realized that Wheetley had been shot.

Witt, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.