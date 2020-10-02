Florida reports 2,660 new coronavirus cases as President Trump’s positive test creates uncertainty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida reported 2,660 new cases of coronavirus Friday, the morning after President Donald Trump confirmed he and the first lady have tested positive for the virus, causing the president to cancel a visit to Sanford.

The new cases bring Florida’s total to 711,804 for people who have tested positive for the virus that was first detected in the state in March.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 111 people have recently died from coronavirus. These fatalities bring the state death toll up to 14,730 including 176 non-resident deaths.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the DOH, but according to a new Miami Herald Investigation, some deaths are not reported for a month or more.

Currently, there are 2,062 people hospitalized in Florida with the virus, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 169 new hospitalizations on Friday bringing the total to 44,489 for individuals who have been hospitalized since March because of the illness.

Florida’s rate for those who tested positive for the first time was 3.11%, compared to the overall tests reported in one day. The state’s overall rate is at 11.38%.

Here are three things to know about the coronavirus for Oct. 2:

POTUS in quarantine: The leading COVID-19 news of the day is the fact that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for the virus early Friday morning. The president was attending campaign events as late as Thursday evening and raises questions about contact tracing.

Why is death data delayed? Orange County health leaders are trying to determine why COVID-19 data is sometimes delayed by as much as a month but right now, they don't have an exact explanation for the lag. Nearly 15,000 people in Florida have died due to complications from the virus since March.

House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill: Democrats controlling the House narrowly passed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday night, a move that came as top-level talks on a smaller, potentially bipartisan measure dragged on toward an uncertain finish. The Democratic bill passed after a partisan debate by a 214-207 vote without any Republicans in support. The move puts lawmakers no closer to actually delivering aid such as more generous weekly unemployment payments.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Central Florida region:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 9,221 67 835 11 303 4 Flagler 1, 770 8 149 2 26 0 Lake 7,606 39 602 5 194 1 Marion 9,868 62 975 10 297 2 Orange 40,659 174 1,378 9 474 4 Osceola 12,690 85 661 3 156 0 Polk 20,217 97 2,102 2 531 0 Seminole 9,153 46 672 5 222 6 Sumter 2,416 19 256 0 70 0 Volusia 11,031 40 837 8 259 7

