Florida officials report over 200 new deaths, 86 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus deaths continue to rise in the Sunshine State as more and more restrictions are relaxed.

On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 217 people have recently died from coronavirus. These fatalities bring the state death toll up to 14,845 including 174 non-resident deaths.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the DOH, but according to a new Miami Herald Investigation, some deaths are not reported for a month or more.

Florida health officials reported 1,844 new cases of coronavirus Sunday. The new cases bring Florida’s total to 716,459 for people who have tested positive for the virus that was first detected in the state in March.

Currently, there are 2,045 people hospitalized in Florida with the virus, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. Seven additional beds have been reported since Sunday.

The state reported 86 new hospitalizations on Sunday bringing the total to 44,709 for individuals who have been hospitalized since March because of the illness.

Florida’s rate for those who tested positive for the first time was 3.74%, compared to the overall test reported in one day.

The percent of positive results in Florida ranged from 3.74% to 5.86% over the past two weeks, according to the department of health.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Central Florida region:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 9,373 38 843 0 305 2 Flagler 1,787 7 150 0 28 0 Lake 7,693 42 609 3 197 4 Marion 9,938 22 984 7 303 4 Orange 40,940 95 1,382 3 481 2 Osceola 12,760 33 666 3 158 0 Polk 20,353 72 2,114 4 531 0 Seminole 9,213 12 675 2 227 2 Sumter 2,446 8 257 0 73 0 Volusia 11,110 34 848 1 260 1

