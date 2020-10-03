Florida health officials report 2,811 new cases of COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As the country waits for news on the president’s condition, after he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19, thousands of new cases are being reported.

Florida health officials reported 2,811 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. The new cases bring Florida’s total to 714,615 for people who have tested positive for the virus that was first detected in the state in March.

[TRENDING: Latest updates: Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus | Tropical Storm Gamma forms in Caribbean, heavy rain coming to Central Florida | Cam Newton reportedly tests positive for COVID-19]

Currently, there are 2,038 people hospitalized in Florida with the virus, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The state reported 134 new hospitalizations on Friday bringing the total to 44,623 for individuals who have been hospitalized since March because of the illness.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 74 people have recently died from coronavirus. These fatalities bring the state death toll up to 14,628 including 175 non-resident deaths.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the DOH, but according to a new Miami Herald Investigation, some deaths are not reported for a month or more.

Florida’s rate for those who tested positive for the first time was 4.79%, compared to the overall test reported in one day.

The new cases come as Florida continues to lift restrictions and mandates.

According to the Associated Press, Florida has gone the furthest in lifting restrictions, especially on restaurants where the burden of ensuring safety has shifted to business owners and residents — raising concerns of a resurgence.

In some of Florida’s touristy neighborhoods, patrons have since been flocking to bars and restaurants, filling terraces, defying mask orders — drawing mixed reactions from business owners and other customers.

Shutdowns and restrictions have battered Florida’s economy, leaving hundreds of thousands unemployed in the tourist-dependent state.

Earlier this week, The Walt Disney Co. announced it would lay off 28,000 workers in its theme parks division even after the Florida parks were allowed to reopen this summer.

[YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 2,660 new coronavirus cases as President Trump’s positive test creates uncertainty]

If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard on mobile, click here.

Here are three things to know about the coronavirus for Oct. 3:

Latest update on Trump: President Donald Trump remains at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus White House officials said as a precautionary measure, Trump received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. He has also been taking zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and daily aspirin, according to White House officials.

[Latest updates: President Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center]

DeSantis says closing schools was a mistake: Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that closing school campuses in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold might have been one of the nation’s biggest “public health mistakes.” Florida shut down school and college campuses in March, with students shifted to online learning. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have pushed heavily to reopen classrooms for the new school year. Read more by Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that closing school campuses in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold might have been one of the nation’s biggest “public health mistakes.” Florida shut down school and college campuses in March, with students shifted to online learning. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have pushed heavily to reopen classrooms for the new school year. Read more by clicking or tapping here.

House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill: Democrats controlling the House narrowly Democrats controlling the House narrowly passed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Thursday night, a move that came as top-level talks on a smaller, potentially bipartisan measure dragged on toward an uncertain finish. The Democratic bill passed after a partisan debate by a 214-207 vote without any Republicans in support. The move puts lawmakers no closer to actually delivering aid such as more generous weekly unemployment payments.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Central Florida region:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 9,335 114 843 8 303 0 Flagler 1,780 10 150 1 28 2 Lake 7,651 45 606 4 194 0 Marion 9,916 48 977 2 298 1 Orange 40,845 186 1,379 1 479 8 Osceola 12,727 37 663 2 158 2 Polk 20,353 136 2,110 8 531 2 Seminole 9,201 48 673 1 225 6 Sumter 2,438 22 257 1 73 3 Volusia 11,076 45 847 10 259 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.