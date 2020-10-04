UCF Knights play Tulsa with new coronavirus rules for fans

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida kicked off their first home game of the season Saturday with fans following new rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The UCF Knights played the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in a reduced capacity Bounce House.

“I’m just excited to watch some college football,” said Richard Hayes, a UCF graduate.

According to UCF Athletics, the rules fans must follow during the games include:

Reduced capacity to 25%, which is about 11,000 fans.

Fans must wear masks and stay socially distant.

No tailgating was allowed.

No lines allowed at the gates before the game.

Digital tickets issued to avoid touching.

“We’re careful,” UCF fan Sebastian Peralta said. “We bring hand sanitizer, wash your hands, don’t touch your face.”

According to their website, UCF officials said they will be reviewing how well fans followed the rules, and they will be consulting with the Florida Department of Health to see if and when they can ease some of the restrictions to let more fans at the game.