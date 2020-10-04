Polk County Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old man with dementia

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued a SILVER ALERT on Saturday for a missing man with dementia.

According to deputies, Thomas Lee Seymour, 78, of Winter Haven was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said Seymour was missing from his home around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to deputies, Seymour is driving a white 2019 Mazda CX-5 SUV with Florida tag LMBY57.

Seymour is said to be 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes, according to investigators.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and an orange-and-white striped shirt.

“Mr. Seymour has dementia and requires oxygen,” deputies said. “He does not have his medications.”

Deputies believe the car he is in was spotted on Carl Floyd Road Sunday morning around the same time he was reported missing.

If you see Seymour or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the PCSO by calling 863-298-6200.