Elderly man dies in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY – A 77-year-old man died on Sunday in a Marion County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling west on Southwest 93rd Lane Road when he crossed the intersection at US 41 and collided with a vehicle traveling north.

The man was pronounced dead later at the hospital, troopers said.

A 76-year-old female passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries, while the driver and passenger in the other vehicle didn’t suffer any injuries, troopers said.