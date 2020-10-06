Women accused of driving SUV toward Trump protesters, throwing drinks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is accused of driving her car at demonstrators and her passenger is accused of throwing drinks at the group, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy assigned to watch over a demonstration happening Sept. 26 near 12190 University Boulevard said he saw a gray Mazda SUV driving toward demonstrators and the people on the sidewalk jump back away from the vehicle. The deputy wrote in his report the passenger side tires of the SUV hit the curb and the crowd was yelling.

The SUV then made a right turn onto south Alafaya Trail and drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the arrest report.

One of the people in the crowd came forward and told the deputy he was almost hit by the SUV. The victim said the women in the car were throwing liquid and water bottles out of the car toward the demonstrators. The man was also able to provide a tag number for the SUV.

Deputies located the SUV in the area and identified the driver as Ariel Adorno, 19, and Yolanda Irizarry, 18, as the passenger.

The driver, Adorno, told deputies she was driving near East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail when she saw the Trump protest taking place. She said someone from the protest hit her SUV with a pole but continued to drive.

It’s unclear from the report whether the protesters were demonstrating in support or against the president.

Irizarry, the passenger, told deputies said a McDonald’s cup was thrown from Adorno’s vehicle but it did not hit anyone, however, some of the liquid may have. She also stated they were both showing the middle finger to the protesters and as they were doing so a man reached out and hit the SUV with a flag pole.

Both women were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.