Fatal crash involving bicyclist, car shuts down Kathleen Road in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on Kathleen Road in Lakeland.

[TRENDING: Newlywed couple killed in plane crash | Ballot for dead wife meant to ‘test system’ | FSU president tests positive for COVID-19]

The only information provided by the sheriff’s office is that the crash involved an adult bicyclist and a car.

Kathleen Road is shut down from Raulerson Road to Campbell Road.

No other information on the crash has been released.