Fatal crash involving bicyclist, car shuts down Kathleen Road in Polk County

Few details released about the crash

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

LAKELAND, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on Kathleen Road in Lakeland.

The only information provided by the sheriff’s office is that the crash involved an adult bicyclist and a car.

Kathleen Road is shut down from Raulerson Road to Campbell Road.

No other information on the crash has been released.

