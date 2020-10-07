Lake Mary police searching for Trump sign thief

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Lake Mary police are hoping surveillance video will help them identify a woman who is accused of stealing several political signs from a neighborhood.

Police shared video that shows a car driving by a home. Seconds later a woman runs across the lawn, steals a President Donald Trump political sign and takes off.

LMPD spokesperson Zach Hudson said that was not the only sign she stole.

“They were all Republican signs, in this case, President Trump signs and they were missing,” Hudson said.

Police said the woman targeted political signs outside homes in the Hills of Lake Mary neighborhood Sunday night. Investigators said she stole at least six Trump signs from their front yards.

According to the reports, the victims don’t know who is behind the thefts.

“Nobody heard anything, nobody saw anything except that video,” Hudson said.

Hudson said they don’t believe these cases are connected to someone vandalizing campaign signs for the Seminole County sheriff’s race. But he said they tend to see these crimes happen during the elections season.

“This time of year, shall we say, has a tendency to spawn these types of crimes,” Hudson said.

Hudson said they need the community’s help to identify the woman in the video.

He adds it may not look like a serious crime, but if caught, the suspect could face jail time.

“It’s worth 6 months in jail. I don’t think a sign is worth that to anybody,” Hudson said.

Investigators said there could be more victims. If you had a political sign stolen or if you have any information on the suspect in the video, you’re asked to call Lake Mary Police at 407-665-6445.