81ºF

Local News

Vice President Mike Pence to host campaign events in Orlando, The Villages

Saturday events to follow Wednesday debate

Tags: Mike Pence, Orlando, Orange County, Sumter County, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Results 2020, Politics
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the media at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as he leaves Washington for Utah ahead of the vice presidential debate schedule for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to members of the media at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as he leaves Washington for Utah ahead of the vice presidential debate schedule for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will make multiple campaign stops in Central Florida this week starting with a visit to woo Latino voters in Orlando.

According to the Trump-Pence campaign, he will host a “Latinos for Trump” event on Saturday at Central Christian University at 11 a.m. Later in the day, Pence will host a “Make America Great Again” event in The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

Registration is required for both events.

[TRENDING: Newlywed couple killed in plane crash | Ballot for dead wife meant to ‘test system’ | FSU president tests positive for COVID-19]

Pence is making in-person appearances just weeks before the 2020 presidential election and on behalf of President Donald Trump, who is still in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

His visits will also come after Pence is slated to debate Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.