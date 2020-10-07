Vice President Mike Pence to host campaign events in Orlando, The Villages

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will make multiple campaign stops in Central Florida this week starting with a visit to woo Latino voters in Orlando.

According to the Trump-Pence campaign, he will host a “Latinos for Trump” event on Saturday at Central Christian University at 11 a.m. Later in the day, Pence will host a “Make America Great Again” event in The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

Registration is required for both events.

Pence is making in-person appearances just weeks before the 2020 presidential election and on behalf of President Donald Trump, who is still in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

His visits will also come after Pence is slated to debate Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday at 9 p.m.