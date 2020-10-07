Papa Johns delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two suspects are facing charges in connection with the armed carjacking of a Papa Johns delivery driver on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Meadowglen Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday following a report of an armed robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Papa Johns driver was attempting to make a delivery at the home but after being unable to get in touch with anyone by knocking on the door, the driver was walking back to the vehicle when they were attacked by 18-year-old Keyon Little and another juvenile suspect who had been waiting on a curb outside the home.

The victim said the pair held a gun to the driver’s head and forced them to the ground while taking the victim’s money, cellphone and keys from their pocket.

The pair then took the Papa Johns sign off the top of the delivery vehicle and threw it in the backseat before taking off in the victim’s white Ford Focus, according to the report.

The victim was able to get a ride back to work and authorities used a GPS tracker that was installed in the Papa Johns sign to locate the vehicle and suspects, according to the affidavit.

During the investigation later, the owner of the home where the driver attempted to deliver the pizza said she heard a knock on her door overnight but told authorities she didn’t answer because she wasn’t expecting anybody.

Little was taken into custody and is facing charges of carjacking with a firearm and robbery with a firearm, deputies said.