Woman accused of attacking acquaintance in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A woman attacked an acquaintance Wednesday at a home in the Sweetwater subdivision, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police said they arrested Dana Reeves, 31, and transported the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been released.

No details were provided on the nature of the attack.

Reeves is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Ben Benezette at 386-506-5893.