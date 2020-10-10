Cocoa woman’s body found after hit-and-run crash, troopers said

The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman’s body was found Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle.

According to troopers, the 37-year-old woman was walking north on US-1 near Gloria Avenue when a vehicle struck her in the back.

After the impact, troopers said the woman was thrown into a ditch while the driver fled the scene.

The woman’s body was found Saturday morning. Troopers believe the crash happened overnight sometime after 12:15 a.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crimeline or FHP by calling 407-737-2213.