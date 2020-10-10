Reporting of Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers delayed until Sunday, FDOH announces

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Health announced that Saturday’s daily COVID-19 reports will be delayed until Sunday.

On Friday night, FDOH received approximately 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida, FDOH said.

The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the automatic reporting system from processing Friday’s results as it normally does, according to FDOH.

State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish, FDOH said.

This reporting issue is not related to notifying individuals of their results. Notification is performed by the lab or entity that offered the test, according to FDOH.