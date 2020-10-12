COVID-19 cases on the rise as President Trump campaigns in Florida

President Donald Trump is preparing to jump start his campaign and hold a in-person rally Monday in the Sunshine State. His rally in Sanford will be his first in-person event outside of the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Oct. 2.

The president’s visit comes as Florida continues to see a slight increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Although the commander in chief is still within the 14-day quarantine period after contracting the virus, his top medical officials have cleared him to return to an active schedule.

While his schedule may be returning to normal, the president’s doctor has not released information on if and when the president tested negative for COVID-19.

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Monday, Oct. 12.

Cases

The department of health reported 1,533 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 736,024.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 48 people have recently died from COVID-19. So far, 15,599 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 188 non-resident deaths in Florida.

According to the data, 10 new deaths were reported Monday in Central Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 91 new hospitalizations on Monday, meaning the state has seen a total of 46,015 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,194 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. No additional patients have been added since Friday’s report.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results was 4.80% over the weekend.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 9,936 23 894 0 325 2 Flagler 1,875 13 156 2 32 0 Lake 7,939 22 652 0 206 1 Marion 10,167 15 1,008 3 324 2 Orange 42,219 114 1,443 3 516 2 Osceola 13,150 38 701 4 174 0 Polk 21,157 39 2,196 7 557 0 Seminole 9,459 19 691 0 232 0 Sumter 2,648 4 267 3 77 0 Volusia 11,532 39 883 2 289 3

