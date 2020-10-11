Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Florida after delay in reports

The Florida Department of Health announced close to 5,600 new cases Sunday morning, a typically larger number of cases than what we are used to seeing.

The large amount of cases is due to the FDOH not releasing data on Saturday and postponing Saturday’s report to Sunday.

On Friday night, FDOH received approximately 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida, FDOH said.

The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the automatic reporting system from processing Friday’s results as it normally does, according to FDOH.

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Sunday, Oct. 11. The new cases and totals will consist of both Friday’s and Saturday’s report.

The department of health’s coronavirus dashboard reported 5,570 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 734,491.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported 180 people have recently died from COVID-19. So far, 15,552 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 188 non-resident deaths in Florida.

37 new deaths were reported in Central Florida Sunday.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 249 new hospitalizations on Sunday, meaning the state has seen a total of 45,924 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,105 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. No additional patients have been added since Friday’s report.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 4.93% to 6.82% over the past 2 weeks and was 4.13% Friday. Data for the weekend has not been released as of this publication.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 9,913 136 894 6 323 6 Flagler 1,862 24 154 0 32 1 Lake 7,917 55 652 4 205 3 Marion 10,152 50 1,005 3 322 5 Orange 42,105 283 1,440 12 514 12 Osceola 13,112 89 697 9 174 2 Polk 21,118 189 2,189 14 557 5 Seminole 9,440 63 691 5 232 0 Sumter 2,644 32 264 3 77 1 Volusia 11,493 115 881 2 286 2

