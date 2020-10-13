New technology to be used in search for missing Belle Isle woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – A news conference will be held Tuesday morning in connection with a missing Belle Isle mother.

There’s a $10,000 reward for information leading to Stephanie Hollingsworth, who was last seen Sept. 25 at a Walmart shopping center at 5991 S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

Hollingsworth’s husband and other family members will attend the news conference, along with Bill Moore, a retired Orlando police detective, who will provide details about emerging technologies that will be used to help find Stephanie Hollingsworth’s 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. Moore will also explain how the public can help in the search.

Hollingsworth, a wife and mother of three, was reported missing the same day she was captured on surveillance video in the store.

“It’s just amazing that we have no idea at this point what happened,” Scott Hollingsworth said earlier.

Anyone who has seen Stephanie Hollingsworth or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

