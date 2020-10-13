Single mom says DEO unemployment checks arrived with wrong last name

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Economic Opportunity sent five unemployment checks to the home of 25-year-old Allison Crock last month but the Orlando single mom discovered every check was made to the order of Allison Clark.

“They have Allison right and Clark as my last name and it’s Crock,” she said.

Crock told News 6 the case of mistaken identity has left her penniless with no job options available to help make ends meet for her 5-year-old daughter.

“I’m really struggling,” Crock said from her father’s home. “I have food stamps and that’s about all I have.”

The Orlando woman worked for 7-Eleven for more than a year but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to walk away rather than risk infecting her daughter.

“Customers were coming in without masks,” she recalled. “It was too risky.”

Crock said several attempts to get the identity mistake corrected by the Department of Economic Opportunity ended with confusing advice.

She recalled a DEO employee said she could “void out the checks” but when she asked if she would get checks with the right name he replied, “Well, we don’t know about that.”

Crock asked News 6 to help her get access to her unemployment benefits.

She said she had been waiting for checks since April when the five checks worth nearly $7,000 were delivered to her Orlando home over a few days last month.

“I’ve taken them to the bank” she said. “They say, ‘I’m sorry ma’am we can’t cash these because you have the wrong last name.’”

News 6 contacted the DEO’s Tallahassee office to present the Crock-Clark wrong name story.

DEO press secretary Paige Landrum was able to get it to supervisors to review the account.

Landrum said checks would be reissued soon.

