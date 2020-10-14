Orange County School District updates mask policy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Board members with Orange County Public Schools updated the district’s mask policy at a meeting on Tuesday.
Students and employees are required to wear face coverings while they are on campus.
The district released a list of situations when students don’t have to wear a mask:
- If a student has a medical condition preventing them from wearing a mask and the kid has a certification from a health care provider
- Periodic outdoor breaks when social distancing can be applied
- Participating in classes and activities involving instruments, choral and theatrical performance
- At lunch