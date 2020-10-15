3 people arrested in fatal shooting at motel in Cocoa Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of Shawn M. McGraw at a motel in Cocoa Beach from Nov. 12, 2019.

Lonnie T. Robinson, 24, of Cocoa, James B. Byer,27, of Cocoa, Kaela A. Wellington, 24, of Cocoa, are facing charges of first-degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a gun.

Cocoa Beach police said Robinson and Byer were in the Brevard County jail at the time these charges were issued.

Police said Robinson and Byer were in jail for unrelated charges.

Authorities said they are being held on no bond.

Wellington was arrested on Thursday and was transported to the Brevard County jail and is being held on no bond, according to authorities.

Back on Nov. 12, police said officers responded to a room at the Fawlty Towers Motel on the Cocoa Beach Causeway and investigators found McGraw with a gunshot wound.

McGraw was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call the police department at 321-868-3251.