Campaigns, festivals held as more Floridians test positive for COVID-19

Thousands of bikers are set to roar through Daytona Beach starting Thursday as the city kicks off Biketoberfest.

The festival comes as more cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the Sunshine State. Volusia County officials are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to address concerns regarding Biketoberfest and the potential spread of the coronavirus. Come back to this story at 2 p.m. to watch the update live. You can also watch the news conference live on the News 6 official Facebook page.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in South Florida on Thursday campaigning ahead of the November election.

Nearly 2 million voters have already cast their ballots from a distance, and presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden continue to make sweeping attempts to spend the few days campaigning in Florida before early voting kicks off.

The coronavirus pandemic brought a push for mail-in ballots, citing a safe option for those concerned with contracting the virus. As of Wednesday morning, 1,916,920 Floridians have returned their mail-in ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Below is the information provided by the Florida Department of Health for Thursday, Oct. 15.

Cases

The department of health reported 3,356 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 744,988.

Deaths

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 144 people have recently died from COVID-19. As of Thursday’s report, 15,932 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 196 non-resident deaths in Florida.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

The state reported 211 new hospitalizations on Thursday, meaning the state has seen a total of 46,693 patients admitted into a hospital since March in relation to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 2,130 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Positivity Rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 3.43% to 7.86% over the past two weeks and was 5.20% Wednesday.

Central Florida County-By-County Breakdown:

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 10,183 73 937 10 337 6 Flagler 1,904 12 158 0 33 0 Lake 8,047 35 679 7 211 0 Marion 10,301 43 1,026 7 334 4 Orange 42,778 206 1,477 13 528 5 Osceola 13,313 63 720 4 178 4 Polk 21,456 102 2,238 11 569 6 Seminole 9,561 37 710 10 233 2 Sumter 2,716 16 270 1 78 1 Volusia 11,739 90 906 6 299 3

