Eau Gallie High School closes after reports of positive COVID-19 cases

BREVARD COUTNY, Fla. – School officials in Brevard County announced that one of its local schools will close Friday after positive cases of COVID-19 were found inside the school.

The decision was made to close the Eau Gallie High School campus after discussions and consultations with the Brevard Department of Health and the superintendent.

According to a news release sent out by the school, the closure will go into effect at the close of school Friday and run through Sunday, Oct. 25.

“All students currently participating in brick and mortar instruction will be moved to eLearning from home,” the school said.

Families of students are being notified of the closure today and should not return their child to the school next week.

“District and school staff will work with families who need devices for eLearning,” officials added.

The school released the following information regarding the closure:

The closure affects all school programming. There will be no bus service Monday (Oct. 19) through Friday (Oct. 23).

All activities are canceled. This includes tonight’s football game versus Palm Bay and all other activities until campus reopens.

The district will be providing continuity of feeding for students during the closure. Daily meal packets consisting of one breakfast and one lunch per student can be picked up in the senior parking lot between 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23.

Essential staff including office, custodial and cafeteria employees will report to work on Monday. Instructional staff has been directed to conduct remote instruction from home, Monday, and to return to school on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Free Covid-19 testing will be provided through the Department of Health for any Eau Gallie student or staff member. Tests will be offered Monday-Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school. No appointment is needed; a school ID will be required.

While the school is closed, a custodial team with support from the Office of Environmental Health and Safety will be conducting a deep cleaning and disinfecting of the school.

“As of right now the school is planning to return to normal operations on Monday, Oct. 26th,” the news release said. “The DOH has notified all families of children who were in close contact with individuals confirmed positive and have requested they quarantine for 14 days.”

The news release ended by saying students and families who did not receive a letter from the DOH were not found to have close interaction with individuals confirmed positive. Those who do not receive a letter do not need to quarantine.

“Families and staff are being asked to continue to conduct daily temperature scans and monitor their health for any signs of potential illness,” school officials said.