Man ejected into water, killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Ocala man was killed in a crash overnight Thursday when he was ejected from his SUV into a body of water, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the man was driving east on Northeast 28th Lane, which ends at a guardrail.

“The driver failed to slow or stop for the guardrail,” troopers said.

The front of the SUV collided with the guardrail and overturned, officials said. Troopers said the front of the SUV then struck a palm tree and continued to flip, hitting another tree before coming to a halt.

During the collision, the driver was thrown into a body of water south of the vehicle’s final resting place, the FHP said.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man was not wearing a seat belt.