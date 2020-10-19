Orange County Convention Center site seeks proof of insurance amid shift to rapid COVID-19 testing only

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The state-run coronavirus testing site at the Orange County Convention Center is shifting to offering 15-minute rapid COVID-19 antigen tests only and also asking people to bring proof of insurance.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced Monday the testing site, one of the busiest in the state, will now use the 15-minute rapid antigen tests only starting this week.

Demings said the site is also asking people to bring proof of insurance if they have coverage in hopes of getting reimbursed for testing at some point.

In early October, Florida began receiving 400,000 rapid coronavirus testing kits a week from the federal government. Gov. Ron DeSantis said these 15-minute tests will first go to assisted living centers, schools and state-run testing sites. In all, Florida is set to receive 6.4 million rapid testing kits in 400,000 increments. More than 150 million are being sent out across the country.

[RELATED: Large-scale rapid coronavirus testing has arrived in Florida, here’s where you can get one]

Beginning today @FLSERT #COVID19 Test Site @OCCC

Free Rapid (antigen) test to anyone ages 5+, results in minutes via phone/text/email.

Preregister at https://t.co/4dmQudF3LY. 7 days a week from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Doesn't matter which county you live in, you can be tested here. pic.twitter.com/YKPeO2Fv6N — Florida Association of Public Information Officers (@FloridaPIOs) October 19, 2020

“I think this is a goal of the state to eventually look to have insurance companies perhaps pay their fair share of the testing costs throughout the state of Florida,” Demings said.

The regional drive-thru testing site on Destination Parkway is open seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. People who are tested at the site do not have to live in Orange County.

Results will be provided by phone, text or email.

Appointments can be made here.