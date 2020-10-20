25-year-old man arrested in Melbourne UMart shooting

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old man is in custody after police say he fired shots outside of a UMart and tried to run from officers.

Melbourne police said they got a 911 call reporting the incident Monday around 7:12 p.m. When officers arrived at the UMart on 653 E. University Boulevard multiple witnesses pointed to the suspect vehicle as it was driving off, according to a Melbourne Police Department release.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but instead, the driver sped away, evading officers and eventually losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a parked car in Palm Bay.

[TRENDING: How to turn off Facebook election reminders | Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020]

The man inside, identified as Tyrone Reynolds Jr., got out and started running away, jumping fences to avoid officers, the release said. Officers followed him on foot and were able to take him into custody. Officers said as they arrested Reynolds they noted he had a firearm, which they believe he used in the shooting. He also had cocaine and marijuana, according to MPD.

Police learned Reynolds was recently released from the Florida Department of Corrections for previous felony offenses involving a firearm. Evidence showed the suspect had also fired multiple shots while at the UMart. Police said as of Tuesday, it’s unknown if anyone was struck by a bullet.

Officers said the firearm Reynolds had was reported stolen from Satellite Beach.

Reynolds is now facing charges of unlawful discharge of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, unlawful carry of a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, hit and run and driving without a license.

Reynolds was booked into the Brevard County Jail Tuesday. He’s being held on $20,000 bond.