Several Central Florida counties share totals from 1st day of early voting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several Central Florida counties have shared the totals from the first day of early voting.

[TRENDING: Big rig with police lights pulling over drivers | Voter Guide 2020 | Belt buckle may solve cold case]

Orange County

16,179 early voting ballots have been cast

130,405 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned

Marion County

8,239 early voting ballots have been cast

Volusia County

85,856 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast

9,601 early voting ballots have been cast

Lake County

7,407 early voting ballots have been cast

Brevard County

13,195 early voting ballots have been cast

Orange County offers 20 different early voting locations.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Nov. 1.