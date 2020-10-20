75ºF

Several Central Florida counties share totals from 1st day of early voting

More than 16,000 early voting ballots have been cast in Orange County

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several Central Florida counties have shared the totals from the first day of early voting.

Orange County

  • 16,179 early voting ballots have been cast
  • 130,405 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned

Marion County

  • 8,239 early voting ballots have been cast

Volusia County

  • 85,856 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast
  • 9,601 early voting ballots have been cast

Lake County

  • 7,407 early voting ballots have been cast

Brevard County

  • 13,195 early voting ballots have been cast

Orange County offers 20 different early voting locations.

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Nov. 1.

