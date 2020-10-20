Several Central Florida counties share totals from 1st day of early voting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several Central Florida counties have shared the totals from the first day of early voting.
Orange County
- 16,179 early voting ballots have been cast
- 130,405 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned
Marion County
- 8,239 early voting ballots have been cast
Volusia County
- 85,856 vote-by-mail ballots have been cast
- 9,601 early voting ballots have been cast
Lake County
- 7,407 early voting ballots have been cast
Brevard County
- 13,195 early voting ballots have been cast
Orange County offers 20 different early voting locations.
The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Nov. 1.