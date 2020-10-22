Ballot in plastic baggie causes scare at Orange County elections office

ORLANDO, Fla. – A ballot in a plastic Ziploc-style baggie caused a lockdown and evacuation at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Orlando Police Department first tweeted about the “suspicious package” incident on Kaley Avenue around 3:20 p.m., warning motorists to avoid the area as they investigated. They said the situation was resolved minutes later.

⚠ We are currently investigating a suspicious package at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Building on Kaley Ave. The building has been safely evacuated. WB Kaley and Lucerne are shut down. Please use Michigan Ave as an alternate route. Updates will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/6WDuardUGF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 22, 2020

The Orlando Fire Department said it also responded to the scene and firefighters were able to determine that the “suspicious package” was a ballot in a sandwich baggie located in the processing area.

There is no threat or hazard in the area, according to firefighters.

Authorities haven’t provided any further information about the ballot or why it was placed there.