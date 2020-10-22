85ºF

Local News

Ballot in plastic baggie causes scare at Orange County elections office

Officials say there’s no threat, hazard

Tags: Orange County
This May 26, 2020 file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Philadelphia's top elections official is warning of electoral chaos in the presidential battleground state if lawmakers there do not remove a provision in Pennsylvania law that, under a days-old court decision, requires counties to throw out mail-in ballots returned without secrecy envelopes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File)
This May 26, 2020 file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Philadelphia's top elections official is warning of electoral chaos in the presidential battleground state if lawmakers there do not remove a provision in Pennsylvania law that, under a days-old court decision, requires counties to throw out mail-in ballots returned without secrecy envelopes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A ballot in a plastic Ziploc-style baggie caused a lockdown and evacuation at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Orlando Police Department first tweeted about the “suspicious package” incident on Kaley Avenue around 3:20 p.m., warning motorists to avoid the area as they investigated. They said the situation was resolved minutes later.

The Orlando Fire Department said it also responded to the scene and firefighters were able to determine that the “suspicious package” was a ballot in a sandwich baggie located in the processing area.

There is no threat or hazard in the area, according to firefighters.

Authorities haven’t provided any further information about the ballot or why it was placed there.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.