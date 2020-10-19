Early voters wait in long lines to cast their ballot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 saw long lines and people waiting for hours to cast their ballot throughout Orange County on the first day of early voting.

Zandra Wingster said she waited for more than two hours to vote at the Fairview Shores Library precinct on Lee Road to cast her ballot.

“I feel pretty good,” said Wingster. “I think it’s important. People died for us to have the right to vote.”

For the Weagraff’s, early voting was a family affair and a teachable moment for their son Monday.

“We wanted to show him the importance of voting as well and what it means. Even if you have to wait in a long line, it’s worth it” Zack Weagraff said.

All-day Monday, we saw lines wrapped around at precincts.

Milledge Wise told News 6 he was determined to vote on the first day of early voting, even despite his COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m not a teenager, I’m one of the people who would most likely to be affected, but it’s worth it,” Wise said.

This was happening as Orange County’s official election website was down briefly today. Election leaders said it wasn’t a hack or a security breach, but a technical issue.

“Because of the renewal of our domain they posted it to a wrong site, and that caused our current site, our actual site, the dot com to go down,” said Bill Cowles.

Election leaders said the site is back up and running for the most part, but it depends on your provider.

There are 20 early voting locations in Orange County. They’re open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until Nov. 1st.

Orange County also posted current wait times for each early voting location, you can view the wait times at this link.