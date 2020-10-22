Bethune-Cookman University goes into lockdown, issues student curfew after positive COVID-19 cases

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University has gone into a lockdown and has issued a student curfew after positive COVID-19 cases, according to the president of the school, Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite.

School officials have identified 18 positive cases of COVID-19.

Chrite said 30 students are in quarantine on campus.

URGENT COVID 19 MESSAGE "Reminding you at this time to follow the University’s safety protocols and to MASK UP. I know... Posted by Bethune-Cookman University on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The school events of March to the Polls and a voter rally have been canceled.

The university has also issued an 11 p.m. curfew for students.

Students are not allowed to attend parties or be in a social gathering of more than 10 people.

Chrite in a Facebook video message to students said if the school does not get a better grasp on cases the school may go back to just online classes.

He is also asking students to not go to Joe Harris Park.

Anyone who violates the rules may be removed from campus, according to Chrite.

