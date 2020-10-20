Florida Gators report 25 more positive coronavirus tests among football team

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Florida Gators football team reported 25 more positive COVID-19 tests among the team in the past week, according to school officials.

This past Saturday coach Dan Mullen posted on Twitter he had tested positive for the virus.

The Southeastern Conference has rescheduled the Oct. 24 Florida vs. Missouri football game, according to officials with the Gators.

The University said the game will now be at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and the game will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

Last week, 19 players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Gators were supposed to play against the LSU Tigers on Oct. 17, the Florida vs. LSU game will now be on Dec. 12.

Florida is currently the No. 10 team in the country.