Volusia rescuers searching for swimmer caught in rip current

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue are searching for a 27-year-old man who was caught in a strong rip current in Daytona Beach.

Capt. Tamra Malphurs said the Ocala man was swimming with his family around 12:30 p.m. in an unguarded area in Daytona Beach when the group got caught in a rip current. Everyone but the 27-year-old made it back to shore.

Ocean Rescue launched an extensive search with the help of lifeguards, jet skis, a helicopter and a drone but have not been able to find the swimmer as of 4 p.m.

The search will continue into the evening, Malphur said.

Hurricane Epsilon continues to travel further away from Florida but the storm is creating swells that will continue to reach the eastern Central Florida waters this weekend. These will keep hazardous and dangerous swimming and boating conditions in the forecast. The high surf advisory was extended through Saturday night along with a high risk of rip currents.

Check back for updates on this developing story.