Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean Sea this weekend becoming next named storm

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical depression is expected to form this weekend over the Caribbean Sea and move across the Gulf of Mexico by early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The area of low pressure currently over the northwest Caribbean Sea is expected to become Zeta, the next named storm of the season, over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The disturbance has a 90% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next two days.

The system could move near western Cuba on Monday and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday, according to the NHC. Heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Cuba through early next week.

Central Florida is not expected to be in the path of the storm even after it does organize but it will bring more rain across the Florida Penisula.

Western Cuba, the Florida Keys and Yucatan should monitor this system closely, according to the NHC.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly into the disturbance Saturday afternoon providing more information.

Computer models are mostly in agreement the system will move over western Cuba then into the Gulf of Mexico by Thursday.

Meanwhile, a weakened Hurricane Epsilon is moving northward over the Atlantic Ocean, a day after skirting well east of Bermuda.

As of Saturday morning, the center of Cat. 1 Hurricane Epsilon 355 miles north-northeast of Bermuda moving toward the north-northeast at 12 mph. Epsilon is expected to make a turn toward the northeast Saturday and continue moving northeastward with quickly increasing forward speed by Saturday evening.