1 killed, 2 others injured in Marion County crash

A 65-year-old woman was killed and two men injured in a Marion County crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man going westbound on US 27 suffered a blown tire, causing it to veer across the median and into eastbound traffic, troopers said.

The vehicle struck another vehicle being driven by a 62-year-old man and with the 65-year-old woman as a passenger, troopers said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The 62-year-old man suffered critical injuries, while the 22-year-old man suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.