48-year-old man killed in car accident in Lake County, according to Florida Highway Patrol

A 48-year-old man was killed in a car accident Sunday in Lake County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the crash happened on County Road 437 and Oak Tree Drive.

A driver was heading southbound on County Road 437 and witnesses told authorities the driver veered into the other lane and hit another car.

The driver of the car that got hit was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

The crash is still under investigation.

