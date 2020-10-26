Man arrested in City Limits Sports Bar & Lounge shooting in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say the man behind the trigger during a Melbourne sports bar shooting is finally behind bars.

Melbourne police announced Monday they have Cyril Poitier in custody, more than a week after authorities said he shot a man multiple times.

Poitier pulled his gun out on Oct. 20 in the parking lot of City Limits Sports Bar & Lounge on Dairy Road, according to officers. Police say customer Tivon Johnson was at the bar that day and had become agitated with other people, causing a scene. The scene spilled into the parking lot where Johnson and another man started fighting. That’s when police say Poitier shot Johnson multiple times.

Johnson left the parking lot in a vehicle driven by another man, investigators say. The driver lost control and eventually crashed at the intersection of Dairy Road and New Haven Avenue. Both men were rushed to the hospital and were expected to recover.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Poitier on a warrant. He’s facing a second-degree murder charge and is currently being held in the Brevard County Jail without bond.